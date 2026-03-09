Enforcement drive across Jammu: 445 traffic violation notices issued, 60 vehicles seized

Jammu, Mar 9 (PTI) Authorities have issued 445 traffic violation notices for breaches of the Motor Vehicles Act and seized 60 vehicles for serious offences during a special enforcement drive aimed at strengthening road safety across Jammu division, an official said on Monday.

He said 64 driving licences and 20 registration certificates have been recommended for suspension for grave violations that adversely affect road safety. The total penalty amount realised during the drive was Rs 18.18 lakh.

The official said the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) conducted the special drive on the directions of Transport Commissioner, J-K, Vishesh Paul Mahajan in the districts of Jammu, Udhampur, Samba, Reasi, Rajouri, Poonch, Ramban, Kishtwar and Doda on Sunday.

A total of 24 check points were established at strategic locations where 2,494 vehicles were checked, the official said, adding a total of 445 challans were issued for the violation of the Motor Vehicles Act and 60 vehicles were seized for serious offences.

The district-wise enforcement revealed significant violations, including overloading, driving without valid documents, permit violations, over-speeding, dangerous driving, the official said.