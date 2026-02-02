Enforcement drive see over 4,200 challans issued, 968 vehicles towed in Delhi's Karol Bagh

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) A traffic enforcement drive carried out by Delhi Traffic Police at Bikaner Chowk in Karol Bagh between January 16 and February 1 resulted in the issuance of 4,233 challans and the towing away of 968 vehicles, an official said on Monday.

According to the police, the enforcement exercise focused primarily on curbing no-entry violations, improper and illegal parking and other infractions that disrupt traffic flow and pose risks to pedestrian safety at the high-density junction.

"Illegal parking and no-entry violations were among the main reasons for chronic congestion at Bikaner Chowk," the official said.

Up to 968 vehicles were towed for obstructing traffic, the police said, adding the drive was aimed at ensuring smooth vehicular movement in and around the Karol Bagh market area.

The drive was launched following repeated complaints of traffic violations and congestion in the busy Karol Bagh market area, a commercial hub that witnesses heavy vehicular and pedestrian movement throughout the day.