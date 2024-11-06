Engage in ‘dignified politics’, differences within families are normal, says Y S Vijayamma

Amaravati, Nov 6 (PTI) YS Vijayamma, mother of YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila, said differences of opinion within families are normal and urged political opponents to engage in “dignified politics.” In a recent video message, Vijayamma, wife of the late YS Rajasekhar Reddy, former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, expressed distress over allegedly "false stories" circulating about her family in recent days.

"My heart aches over some of the false stories being spread recently. They are linking a two-year-old car accident of mine with my son and creating a baseless narrative around it,” she said.

Vijayamma’s appeal comes amid reported tensions within the family and a dispute over asset distribution. She claimed that false stories are also being spread about her visits to her grandchildren, even to the extent of alleging that Sharmila is not her daughter.

“Is it necessary to assassinate a person’s character this way? Why spin such senseless stories? I don’t understand how it feels for them (opponents),” she remarked.

Vijayamma emphasised that family disagreements do not change the fundamental bonds between family members, referring to herself, Jagan, and Sharmila. She added that differences of opinion do not prevent a son from being a son to his mother or a brother to his sister.

Coming from a family with two Chief Ministers, Rajasekhar Reddy and Jagan Mohan Reddy, Vijayamma stated that she raised her children with "strong values".

She appealed to everyone to indulge in “dignified politics” for the welfare of all, noting that people are observing the political climate in Andhra Pradesh.

Vijayamma challenged opponents to confront her son directly if they wanted to oppose him and urged them to refrain from making defamatory remarks.

She also confirmed that two recent letters attributed to her were indeed written by her, adding that she has no reason to issue fake letters.

“If you continue this character assassination, I may have to file a defamation suit,” she warned. PTI STH ROH