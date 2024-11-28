Engage in healthy discussions during winter session, urges Karnataka speaker

Mangaluru, (Karnataka), Nov 28 (PTI) The Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly U T Khader on Thursday urged both the ruling and opposition parties to engage in healthy discussions during the upcoming winter session at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.

He wanted the discussions to prioritise the welfare of the state, particularly of the people of North Karnataka.

Addressing a press conference at the Circuit House here, he remarked, "Political tussles between parties can continue until December 9 or resume after December 19. However, during the session, the focus should remain on public welfare." The winter session is scheduled from December 9 to 19, and deliberations will focus on key state issues, particularly those affecting North Karnataka.

The speaker added that decisions on the agenda will be finalised during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on December 9.

Responding to queries on a potential cabinet reshuffle, Khader said, "I have always maintained that I am prepared for any challenge (in the form of new responsibility)." Speaking on helping his constituency he said "As Speaker, there are limitations in directly assisting constituency, and there is a need for enhanced privileges for this role." Speaking about his international engagements, Khader said that he has travelled to 10 countries as Speaker.

He is set to visit Vatican City on November 30 as the chief guest at an interfaith conference, where he will deliver a speech. PTI CORR AMP ADB