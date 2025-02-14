Andhra Pradesh: Engaged woman stabbed, attacked with acid, ex-boyfriend booked

Perampalli (Andhra Pradesh): A spurned lover stabbed his 22-year-old girlfriend, who got engaged to another person recently, multiple times here in Annamayya district and attacked her with bathroom cleaning acid, police said on Friday.

Annamayya district superintendent of police B Krishna Rao said that Ganesh (24) from Madanapalle attacked the woman around 7 am today at Perampalli village of Gurramkonda mandal when her parents were away tending to cattle.

"She got engaged recently and told him (Ganesh) that she doesn’t want to continue the relationship," Rao told PTI, adding that the woman called him home this morning to ‘talk’.

Ganesh accepted the invitation and went to meet her with other plans. The meeting ended up in an argument and the man allegedly stabbed her and attacked her with acid, SP said.

According to police, the accused is absconding and police teams are set up to nab him.

Meanwhile, police shifted the injured woman to a hospital in Bengaluru for better treatment following preliminary treatment locally.

Rao noted that the woman suffered up to seven stab wounds and burns from the acid attack.

Condemning the attack, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to take stringent action against the attacker.

"Take all measures to extend better treatment for the victim. The government will stand by the victim and her family," said an official statement quoting the CM.