Engaging domestic breeding checking workers as muti-tasking staff: MCD House to discuss issue soon

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) A proposal to engage over 3,000 domestic breeding checking (DBC) workers as multi-tasking staff on contract basis is likely to come up in the next municipal House, sources have said.

Advertisment

DBC workers' job involves prevention and control of malaria, dengue and other vector-borne diseases.

Presently, 3,112 DBC workers are engaged with the approval of the mayor and as per the minimum wages fixed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the sources said on Tuesday.

Henceforth, it is "contemplated to engage DBC workers against vacant posts of multi-tasking staff (MTS) in various departments of MCD, including the Public Health Department", they said.

Advertisment

The proposal is likely to come up in the next MCD House on Friday, the sources said.

Apart from 172 vacant posts in the Public Health Department, MTS posts will be created to deploy 3,112 DBC workers on contract basis to work exclusively for the prevention and control of vector-borne diseases, a source claimed.

According to the Public Health Department, DBC workers are playing a crucial role in checking the spread of dengue, chikungunya and other vector-borne diseases.

These workers conduct door-to-door surveys to check the breeding of mosquito larvae in domestic containers, coolers, overhead tanks, flower pots, tins, tyres, etc. They also create public awareness about the prevention of such diseases. PTI KND NSD NSD