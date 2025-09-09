Engine detaches from coaches at UP's Nunkhar railway station

Deoria (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) The engine of the Chapra-Gorakhpur Intercity Express got detached from the train's coaches shortly after departure from the Nunkhar railway station in the district on Tuesday, officials said.

No casualties have been reported.

The incident occurred on the Chapra–Gorakhpur rail section when the train resumed its journey after halting at Nunkhar station around 8:25 am, railway authorities said.

As the engine moved ahead, leaving the coaches behind at the platform, panic gripped passengers, many of whom quickly disembarked.

“Preliminary information suggests that the coupling between the engine and the coaches became loose. A technical team has been called and the matter is under investigation,” a railway spokesperson said.

Station Master, Nunhar, PK Srivastava said, “The technical cause of the separation is being examined. The situation was brought under control swiftly.” Senior railway officials reached the spot and began a probe into how the coupling came apart.

Authorities said further details will be known only after the inquiry is completed.