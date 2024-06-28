Engine, few coaches of Ernakulam-Tata Nagar Express detach from main train in Thrissur

Thrissur (Kerala), Jun 28 (PTI) The engine of the Ernakulam-Tata Nagar Express got separated from the main body of the train while it was passing through this central Kerala district on Friday morning, Railway sources said.

According to sources, the engine along with a few coaches got detached from the rest of the train.

"The parting occurred at the third coach. It happened around 9.30 am. The problem was rectified and the train has resumed its journey," a Railway official said.

He said that the train was moving slowly when the incident occurred and that none of the passengers were injured.

"The reason for the parting is not yet known. We will be looking into it," he added.