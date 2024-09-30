Engine of goods train derails in Jharkhand

Chaibasa, Sep 30 (PTI) The engine of a goods train derailed in Jharkhand’s Saraikela-Kharswan district on Monday, officials said.

Following the incident, which happened near Chandil crossing, railway services in the Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway were affected for over an hour, they said.

No casualty was reported as a result of the incident, they said.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Aditya Choudhary said that the front wheel of the engine went off the tracks.

Services have been restored in the section, he said.