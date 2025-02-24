Engine of train detaches in MP's Ratlam, no one hurt; snag fixed 30 minutes later

Ratlam, Feb 24 (PTI) The engine of a Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) train with more than 1000 passengers got detached on Monday in Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh, though no one was hurt in the incident, a railway official said.

The malfunction took place near Badayala Chaurasi station around 11am when the DEMU, on its way from Ratlam, was approaching Jaora, the official said.

Badayala Chaurasi is some 30 kilometres from the district headquarters and is part of Western Railway's Ratlam division.

"A coupling (a mechanical device that links and binds train carriages) broke, resulting in the engine detaching from the main unit and running by itself for some time," Ratlam Railway division Public Relation Officer (PRO) Khemraj Meena told PTI.

"The DEMU left for its destination Chittorgarh in Rajasthan 30 minutes later after another engine was attached. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Ashwini Kumar has ordered a three-member committee to probe the incident. It will submit its report in a fortnight," he said. PTI COR LAL BNM