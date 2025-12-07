Engine trial successful on 30 km Beed-Wadwani rail line: Official

Beed, Dec 7 (PTI) An engine trial run was carried out successfully on the 30-kilometre Beed-Wadwani rail line on Sunday, an official said.

A train trial run will be conducted on December 10 and 11, he added.

"The slow speed engine trial was initially slated from Saturday but was pushed back by a day. The engine left from Beed at 12 noon and reached Wadwani an hour later. If the train trial at high speed is successful, then regular services between Wadwani and Beed and further to Ahilyanagar may commence in the next few days," he said. PTI COR BNM