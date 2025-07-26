Engineer booked for allegedly stealing construction material worth Rs 3.84 Lakh in Udupi

Udupi (Karnataka), Jul 26 (PTI) A case was registered against a site engineer for allegedly stealing aluminium and other materials worth Rs 3.84 lakh from a private hospital construction site in Udupi, police said on Saturday.

According to the complaint filed on Friday by Kushala (22), safety in-charge of the Pune-based Sri Enterprises, the theft was discovered during a stock check on June 12.

The materials had been delivered to the site in March and April. Suspicion fell on Anurag Kumar, a site engineer from Bihar, who stopped reporting to work after April 21, a senior police officer said.

He allegedly admitted to the theft but has yet to return the materials, he said. A case of theft was registered by the police in Malpe, he said. PTI COR AMP ADB