Engineer from Bihar found dead in Jharkhand's Chatra

Chatra, Oct 10 (PTI) The body of a 35-year-old engineer from Bihar engaged to oversee the construction of a temple was found in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said on Friday.

Shila Out Post in-charge, Rahul Dubey, told PTI that they were informed by people of Piri village about the engineer lying unconscious in his room on Thursday night.

"We rushed to find the body of the engineer identified as Dil Nawaz, aged around 35 years and a resident of Madhepura district of Bihar, with bleeding and foam coming out from the nose and mouth. He was sent to Chatra Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead," the police official said.

Police suspect it to be a case of medicine overdose.

"Prima facie, there are no external injury marks. We have come to know from staff engaged in temple construction work at Piri, where he was the senior engineer, that he was an alcoholic and had complained of liver problems. He had consulted a relative and got medicine on Thursday evening.

"His health deteriorated in the night, and he had called up other staff to arrange a vehicle to go to the hospital. However, when the vehicle came and the staff went inside his room. He was found unconscious. The staff then informed us," said the police officer.

"We found the medicine near his bed. Prima facie, the death might be due to medicine reaction. However, exact reasons can only be ascertained after the post-mortem report. The body is at Chatra Sadar Hospital for post-mortem," said Rahul Dubey.

The police officer further said that the relatives of the deceased engineer in Bihar have been informed.

"If the relatives lodge a complaint, we will also register an FIR," added the police officer. PTI ANB RG