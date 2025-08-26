Engineer held in Gurugram for 'ramming' car into police barricade, injuring SI

Gurugram, Aug 25 (PTI) The Gurugram Police has arrested an engineer who allegedly broke a police barricade and hit an on-duty sub-inspector with his car in the DLF Phase-2 area, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place late on Sunday evening, they said, adding that police have seized the offending vehicle.

The accused was produced in a city court on Monday and sent to judicial custody, the officials said.

According to a complaint filed by Sub-Inspector Lakhpat Rai, he was checking vehicles with his team on Sunday night, after putting up a barricade on MG Road. As the police personnel saw a car approaching, they signalled it to stop.

Instead of stopping the vehicle, the driver stepped on the accelerator, hit the barricade as well as the police personnel, the complaint said.

The SI fell on the road as the car hit him. The accused drove the car over the fallen barricade and started speeding towards Golf Course Road. The police personnel went after the car and intercepted it.

An FIR was registered on the basis of the complaint and the accused, identified as Sonu (41), a resident of Dariyapur village in Haryana's Jhajjar district, arrested.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that he works as a civil engineer at a private firm in Pachgaon. He was coming from Pachgaon and was headed towards Sikandarpur. He was in an inebriated state at the time of the incident. We have seized the Maruti Swift Dzire car," a spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said. PTI COR RC