Engineer in ACB net for taking Rs 1.9 lakh bribe in Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 30 (PTI) The Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday said an executive engineer of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, Yadagirigutta, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district was caught red-handed by the ACB while allegedly taking Rs 1.9 lakh bribe.

The accused officer, who is also the in-charge Superintending Engineering, Endowments department, was caught in Medchal Malkajgiri district on Wednesday when he demanded and accepted the bribe amount from a complainant, an ACB release said here.

The bribe was demanded from the complainant as a reward "for the bill amount of Rs 11.5 lakh (excluding GST) processed by the accused officer, pertaining to installation of food machines at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, Yadagirigutta," it said.

The bribe amount of Rs 1.9 lakh was recovered from the possession of the accused officer, who performed his duty "improperly and dishonestly", the ACB said.

The case is under investigation.