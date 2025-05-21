Engineer killed, friend injured after being run over with SUV during dispute at a wedding in UP

Baghpat (UP), May 21 (PTI) A minor dispute during a wedding revelry here led to the alleged killing of an engineer and serious injuries to his friend, a police official said on Wednesday.

The incident happened during a wedding at Shamla Farm House on Pathshala Road in Baghpat district on Monday night.

Mohit Yadav (29), an engineer who was working with a private company in Noida, was killed and his friend Lucky was injured when Prince, son of Ramlal, allegedly ran them over with his SUV, the official said.

According to a complaint filed by the deceased's family, Mohit had gone to attend his friend Vishal's wedding at the farm house on May 19. While dancing during the Ghudchadi, a ritual when the groom arrives on a horse, Mohit's hand reportedly brushed against a relative of the groom, which triggered an argument.

When Mohit and his friends were about to leave in their car, Prince deliberately rammed into their vehicle with his SUV, the complaint said.

"When Mohit and other passengers exited their damaged car, the accused allegedly turned his vehicle around and intentionally ran over Mohit and Lucky, causing fatal injuries to Mohit," the complaint said.

Khekra Circle Officer (CO) Preeta said, "A disagreement broke out between two parties during a wedding, and a youth identified as Prince intentionally ran his four-wheeler over two individuals. One of the victims, Mohit Yadav, succumbed to his injuries during treatment. His companion Lucky is currently admitted to a hospital in Delhi with serious injuries." She said an FIR has been registered against Prince and Mohit's body has been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway. PTI COR CDN RUK RUK