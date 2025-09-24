Engineer killed in motorcycle-truck collision, kin allege foul play

Beed, Sept 24 (PTI) A 30-year-old civil engineer was killed after his motorcycle collided with a tipper truck in Parli Vaijnath tehsil of Beed district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred when the deceased, identified as Swapnil Phad, was on his way to inspect ongoing roadwork on the Nathra–Sonpeth stretch around 12.30 pm.

Notably, the truck involved in the accident belonged to the same company- Yash Construction- where Phad was an employee.

Locals rushed Phad, who was critically injured, to Parli before shifting him to a private hospital in Latur, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Tensions flared at the hospital as relatives and villagers from Limbota refused to claim the body until the truck driver was arrested.

"This was not an accident but a conspiracy", alleged Bhagwan Sena chief Phulchand Karad, demanding the immediate arrest of the driver.

He further warned that the body would not be moved until the demand was met.

Phad is survived by his wife, a young son, parents, and a brother. PTI COR NSK