Engineer loses palm, another injured as man, teenage boy attack them with machete

Pune, Jan 7 (PTI) A 22-year-old engineer's palm was severed and another person was seriously injured after a man and a teenager attacked them with a machete over some minor argument in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Bibwewadi area on Monday evening, they said.

The injured were identified as Piyush Pachkudve and Gaurav Markad.

While Pachkudve is an engineering diploma holder, Markad (24) is a BA last year student.

Police have arrested one Sagar Saroj (21) and detained a 15-year-old minor who allegedly attacked Pachkudve and severed his right palm using a sharp machete and also left Markad injured.

"The accused, who had some previous enmity with the injured, called them near Shivtej Sports Club and allegedly attacked them with a machete. In the attack, Pachkudve's right palm got severed while his friend suffered a deep cut," a police officer said. PTI SPK NP