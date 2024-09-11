Engineer Rashid claims equidistant from BJP, INDIA bloc; says will contest 35-40 seats in J-K polls

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on both the BJP and the INDIA bloc and said the ruling party indulges in direct confrontation while the opposition grouping "stabs in the back".

Donning a black band on his left arm to protest against the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, Rashid, who came out of Tihar jail after being given interim bail by a special court, expressed his discontent with the current political landscape.

He said that his Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) intends to contest between 35 and 40 seats in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections without forming coalitions with any political party, stating, "I will only align with my inner self." He condemned both the BJP's nationalism and the INDIA bloc's secularism as disingenuous constructs used to tarnish the genuine ideals of both concepts.

"I have a message to the BJP that we have no fight with you but do not sacrifice Kashmiris for your political agenda. I also have a question for INDIA bloc they are not clear on their stance. Modi ji hits upfront while INDIA (bloc) hits from behind. They weakened Article 370, Modi buried its body," he said at a press conference.

He challenged the BJP's claims of nationwide support for the abrogation of Article 370, pointing to the results of recent Lok Sabha elections to highlight a disconnect.

"They sought at least 370 seats to validate their actions in Jammu and Kashmir, but the results speak for themselves," he stated.

On his black band protest, Rashid remarked, "When I went in on August 2, I had a state, Article 370, and Article 35A. Now, upon my release (from jail), I find there is neither a state, nor Article 370 or 35A, only a charge sheet." The Baramulla MP dismissed accusations from the People's Democratic Party (PDP) that he serves as a proxy for the BJP, asserting that he had endured five-and-a-half years of imprisonment while PDP leaders enjoyed their freedom.

"They should be ashamed for such questions," he said.

Rashid criticised the PDP for entering into alliance with the BJP after the 2014 assembly polls, stating, "They became ministers and formed a government. Who do they think they are? The people know the truth and have rendered their verdict." He emphasised that the reasons for his imprisonment were far more significant than the allegations made by Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah.

Identifying himself as a proud Islamist, Rashid distanced himself from radicalism, asserting, "No Islamist can be radical. I love the people of India and believe in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'." Speaking about the Kashmiri detainees, including separatist figures such as Asiya Andrabi, Rashid expressed "deep concern" for their treatment.

"They are our Sita. If you want to bring hearts closer, is it right to imprison our Kashmiri daughters?" he questioned.

He rejected the BJP's assertions that people were pleased with the removal of special status, stating, "If that were true, the government wouldn't have to bury separatists like Syed Ali Shah Geelani in the dead of night or imprison thousands." The leader of the AIP, which is yet to get recognition from Election Commission of India, lamented being excluded from discussions between the government and political parties, noting that even groups like the Aam Aadmi Party and Shiv Sena had been consulted.

He pointed out that while many political leaders had their Public Safety Act (PSA) revoked, he was subjected to prolonged imprisonment after being summoned over the phone.

Rashid, who was granted interim bail on Tuesday to campaign for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections until October 2, faces charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), including waging war against the country and sedition.

In his closing remarks, Rashid extended solidarity with Kashmiri Pandits, acknowledging their struggles in returning to their homeland.

He said, "I feel their pain. Innocent lives lost, regardless of religion or nationality, is a tragedy. One lakh Kashmiris have also died, and their stories often go unheard." Earlier, while stepping out of Tihar jail, Rashid vowed to fight Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Naya Kashmir narrative".

Talking to reporters outside the jail, he also attacked National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti for "destroying" Kashmir and said he would continue to fight for the people of the region.

Targeting Omar Abdullah, whom Rashid defeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Baramulla MP said he was "literally dying in Tihar for five-and-a-half years" while the NC leader was "hiding in London".

As Rashid prepares for the upcoming elections, he remains resolute in his commitment to representing the voices of his constituents amidst a tumultuous political landscape.

Elections are scheduled to be held for the 90-member legislative assembly of the restive Union territory in three phases from September 18 to October 1. The results will be declared on October 8. PTI ABS SLB ALK BUN SKL SKL KVK KVK