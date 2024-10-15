Engineer Rashid meets family of Tihar Jail inmate in prison for over 22 years

Srinagar, Oct 15 (PTI) Awami Ittehad Party president and Lok Sabha MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid on Tuesday visited the family of a prisoner in Tral who has been lodged in Tihar Jail for the last 22 years, the party said.

"Rashid visited family of Parveez Ahmad Mir, who has been imprisoned in Tihar Jail for the last 22 years," AIP spokesman Inam Nabi said.

The Baramulla MP, who was himself lodged in Tihar for five years till he was released on interim bail, met Ghulam Mohiudin Mir, the father of the inmate, in Tral.

He also met the families of others in jail within and outside Kashmir. PTI MIJ SKY SKY