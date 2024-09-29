Engineer Rashid's car attacked at campaign

Srinagar, Sep 29 (PTI) The campaign vehicle of Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid was attacked Sunday by an assailant who stomped on the bonnet and the front windshield, damaging the glass.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid (57), popularly known as Engineer Rashid, who was in the car when the incident happened was unhurt.

The car was attacked in the Langate area of Kupwara district on the last day of electioneering in north Kashmir.

A video of the attack which appeared on social media showed a man climbing and stomping on the bonnet and the front windshield of the vehicle.

Rashid's Awami Ittehad Party has not commented on the incident so far.

According to sources, the assailant is a former aide of the Member of Parliament and was instrumental in his Lok Sabha election campaign in April-May, but has fallen out with him since. PTI MIJ TIR TIR