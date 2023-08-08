Aurangabad: Engineering college offers minor degree courses in ancient water management systems, Vedic maths

Aurangabad: The Government College of Engineering in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city has decided to offer minor degree courses in ancient water management systems, Indian metallurgy and Vedic mathematics under the New Education Policy (NEP) from the current academic year, an official from the institution said.

The syllabus has also been finalised and received approval, the official told reporters on Monday.

The college, which was established in 1960 and received autonomous status in 2006, has implemented the NEP from the current academic year, its principal Anjali Bhalchandra said.

The institution offers six major degree courses.

From the current year, it will offer eight minor degree courses, including in subjects like ancient water management systems, Vedic mathematics, dramatics, Indian metallurgy and other topics, another official said.

The college currently has a staff strength of 60 against the sanctioned teaching staff number of 112, the official said.

The institution has managed to get adjunct faculties and is connecting to the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and the Babasaheb Ambedkar Technical University for getting the necessary staff, its board member Mukund Kulkarni told reporters.

The college has also received sanction for setting up a centre of excellence in the premises with a fund of Rs 5.05 crore, another official said.