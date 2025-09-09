Engineering student hangs herself in private collage's hotel room in Jaipur

Jaipur, Sep 9 (PTI) An second-year engineering student committed suicide by hanging herself in her hostel room at a private university in Jaipur's Dahmikalan area, police said on Tuesday.

The woman, a native of Bihar, hanged herself in her hostel room on Monday night. The body has been sent to SMS Hospital for post-mortem, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Bagru) Hemendra Sharma said.

No suicide note was recovered from the room, he added.

The student's family have been informed and the autopsy will be conducted after they arrive in Jaipur, he said, adding that the matter is being investigated. PTI SDA NB NB