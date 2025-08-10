Engineering student hangs self at varsity hostel in Faridabad

Faridabad, Aug 10 (PTI) A 22-year-old mechanical engineering student allegedly hanged herself in the room of her hostel at J C Bose University of Science and Technology (YMCA) in Faridabad, police said on Sunday.

According to police, Vanshika, a third-year student, on Saturday sent her roommate out on some pretext and then killed herself. Her other roommate was away at home for Rakshabandhan.

Vanshika's father, Avinash, has alleged that she had argued with a man, Saurabh, immediately before she hanged herself. Saurabh is from the same village, he said.

He also accused a hostel staff member of harassing Vanshika.

The varsity told PTI that a police investigation was on to find out the circumstances leading to the incident.

"Only after the investigation will we be able to know why the student took this step. If the relatives want to complain about any female staff of the hostel or want to get it investigated, they can tell the police," a varsity spokesperson said.

Vanshika was a native of Motla Khurd village in the Rewari district.

"Two more students lived in Vanshika's room in the hostel. One of them had left for her village a few days ago for Rakshabandhan, and the other, Pinky, was there. On Saturday afternoon, Vanshika sent Pinky out of the room on the pretext of changing her clothes and then hanged herself," police said.

Avinash said Vanshika would have come for Rakhi but stayed back, saying she would come on Janmashtami, otherwise her room would be changed again.

He said Pinky had told him that Vanshika often talked to one Saurabh.

On Saturday, too, she was arguing with him on the phone, he said.

"She also complained about being harassed by a female staff member of the hostel," he said.

Police said they are yet to receive a formal complaint.

"The student's mobile phone has been seized. We handed over the body to the kin after the post-mortem, and a probe is underway," said ASI Kuldeep Singh. PTI COR VN VN