Engineering student jumps to death from university building in Punjab's Phagwara

Phagwara, Feb 16 (PTI) A 20-year-old engineering student of a private university here on Monday allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the ninth floor of the varsity building.

Police said the deceased has been identified as first-year student, Nikhil, a resident of village Sunnar Khurd near Phillaur.

He was rushed to Civil hospital Phagwara where duty doctors declared him brought dead.

Phagwara Superintendent of Police(SP) Madhvi Sharma said the matter was being investigated to ascertain the cause that drove the student to the extreme step.