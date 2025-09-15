Engineers Day to be restricted holiday for engineers in Sikkim from next year: CM

Gangtok, Sep 15 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday announced that Engineers' Day, observed on September 15, will be a restricted holiday in the state from next year, but only for engineers.

"You (Engineers) should visit your colleges, enjoy the company of your colleagues on the restricted holiday to chill yourself and rewind old memories," he said.

"National Engineer's Day observed on September 15 will be a restricted holiday from next year onwards in Sikkim, but only for the engineers," the CM said while addressing a function here.

The Engineers' Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of the legendary Indian engineer and Bharat Ratna awardee M Visvesvaraya Ji, known as the "Father of Indian Engineering".

"Visveavaraya ji's visionary leadership, integrity, and unparalleled contributions to nation-building continue to inspire generations of engineers," the chief minister said.

Tamang appreciated the contribution of retired and serving engineers in the development of Sikkim and said that the state government remains committed to leveraging the wisdom and guidance of the engineers for future development.

"Let me also acknowledge the critical role engineers continue to play in making our state greener, cleaner, and more progressive," he said, adding that from designing school and office buildings, roads, bridges, community spaces, and beautification projects, the engineers' contribution is present in every aspect of our state's development.

Tamang called upon the current and upcoming generations of engineers to carry forward the rich legacy laid down by seniors and take Sikkim to greater heights.

Tamang said his government has strived to deliver justice to engineers who were overlooked earlier and promoted many deserving engineers to the posts of departmental heads and secretaries.

Thousands of young, temporary engineers have also been granted permanent positions under the present administration, a step toward ensuring their stability and dignity, the chief minister said. PTI KDK RG