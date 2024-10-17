Engineers of Army's Sapta Shakti Command holds seminar on use of technology to improve infra

Jaipur, Oct 17 (PTI) Engineers of the Army's Jaipur-based Sapta Shakti Command organised a seminar on Thursday to prepare a roadmap for "technology absorption towards rapid and infrastructural development".

Army spokesperson Colonel Amitabh Sharma said in a statement that the event was organised as part of the Indian Army's initiative to declare the year 2024 as the 'Year for Technology Absorption'.

He said the event was chaired by Army Commander of Sapta Shakti Command Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh and was attended by senior officers and engineers involved in the planning and execution of infrastructure projects.

Sharma said the seminar brought together leading experts from IIT and industry to discuss the latest advances in artificial intelligence, rapid construction techniques and sustainable engineering practices. The event also witnessed the display of a range of latest products in the field of construction engineering.

The Army spokesperson said the participants discussed prefabricated construction and buildings for faster, cost-effective infrastructure development, as well as explored the transformational role of artificial intelligence in project planning and contract management.

Identifying innovative and latest solutions for improved quality and sustainability, the session also discussed the latest technologies to prevent leakage, seepage and efflorescence in buildings, Sharma said.

Addressing the participants of the seminar, the Army Commander highlighted the urgent need to adopt cutting-edge technology to revolutionise infrastructure development with improved speed and quality, he said.

The event saw participation from military engineers, IIT professors, industry experts and research scholars.

Sapta Shakti Engineers reaffirmed its commitment to adopt modern technology to enhance the speed, quality and sustainability of military infrastructure projects, he said. PTI AG SKY SKY