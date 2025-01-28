Advertisment
National

England beat India by 26 runs in third T20 International in Rajkot

Yogesh Kumar
England's players celebrate the dismissal of India's Washington Sundar during the third T20 cricket match between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025.

New Delhi: England beat India by 26 runs in the third T20 International here on Tuesday, but still trail the five-match series 1-2.

Chasing a target of 172, India ended at 145 for 9 in 20 overs with Hardik Pandya top-scoring with 40 off 35 balls.

For England, Jamie Overton (3/23) took three wickets while Jofra Archer (2/33) and Brydon Carse (2/28) got two apiece.

Earlier, Varun Chakravarthy was all over England with splendid figures of 4-0-24-5 as the visitors could only manage 171/9.

The right-arm spinner Chakravarthy accounted for Jos Buttler (24), Jamie Smith (6), Jamie Overton (0), Brydon Carse (3) and Jofra Archer (0) to record his second five-for in the shortest format.

England, who lost wickets in a cluster, were cruising at 83 for one in the ninth over but slipped to 127 for eight after 16 overs.

For England, Ben Duckett (51 off 28 balls; 7x4s, 2x6s) provided fireworks at the top, while Liam Livingstone’s 24-ball 43 with five sixes and a four pushed them past the 150-mark.

Brief Scores:

England 171/9 in 20 overs (Ben Duckett 51, Liam Livingstone 43; Hardik Pandya 2/33, Varun Chakravarthy 5/24).

India: 145 for 9 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 40; Jamie Overton 3/24, Jofra Archer 2/33, Brydon Carse 2/28).

T20 International T20 International series India vs England England beat India
