English translation of eminent Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla's poems released

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Westland Books on Thursday announced the release of the English translation of selected Hindi poems by writer Vinod Kumar Shukla.

"Treasurer of the Piggy Banks", translated by renowned poet-editor Arvind Krishna Mehrotra, is the fourth book in the 'Literary Activism series' – the publishing imprint of Westland Books in collaboration with Centre for the Creative and the Critical at Ashoka University.

The collection of poems reflects the 87-year-old writer's observations of "his, and other things', relationship to the universe, whichever bit of this occupies Shukla in that moment, be it bylanes, a kitchen, a bus-stop or a market".

Drawing from all his previously published books, it covers 60 years of Shukla's poetic career, from the pamphlet "Lagbhag Jaihind" (1971) to his recent poems. His translator, Mehrotra, is a well-known poet, editor, and anthologist.

"One can hardly think of a record in literature that possesses a comparable uniqueness, or of a body of knowledge that is as indispensable," said Amit Chaudhuri, the series editor, while explaining how Shukla's works are "characterised by a persistent logic, as well as of a language that's mathematical-scientific in scope".

Known for his distinctive linguistic texture and emotional depth, Shukla received the PEN/Nabokov Award for his achievement in international literature in 2023 and Sahitya Akademi Award for "Deewar Mein Ek Khirkee Rahati Thi" in 1999.

His other notable works include "Naukar Ki Kameez" (1979), and a poetry collection "Sab Kuch Hona Bacha Rahega" (1992).

The book, priced at Rs 340, is currently available for purchase across offline and online stores.