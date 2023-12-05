English translation of MK Ramachandran's 'The Journey of Adi Kailash' out

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Award-winning Malayalam writer MK Ramachandran's bestselling travelogue, "The Journey to Adi Kailash", is now out in English, announced Penguin Random House India (PRHI) on Tuesday.

While detailing his trek to one of the most revered mountains of India, Ramachandran interprets the Indian history, culture, traditions, the Puranas and the Upanishads, as well as contributions by sadhus and rishis.

Ramachandran, a Kerala Sahitya Academy awardee, has dedicated his life to travel in the Himalaya, and is widely regarded as the only pilgrim to have visited all five Kailash, called the 'Panch Kailash' -- Kailash Mansarovar, Adi Kailash, Kinnaur Kailash, Shrikant Mahadev Kailash and Manimahesh Kailash.

Translated into English by Sheela S Menon, the book comprises interesting stories such as how the Asuras came to India, the ancient technology of turning metal to gold, the 95-year-old woman who is well-versed in the 144 courses of 'Kriya Yoga', and of the yogi "who acquires the power to fly into the sky".

"The first time I read Ramachandran sir was about 16 years back. The title was 'Uttarkhandiloode - Kailas Mansarovar Yatra'... How he presented his journey to Himalayas was unique and why I chose 'The Journey to Adi Kailash' for translation is because it beautifully blended the journey with our country's rich culture and legacy.

"Truly a very beautiful work," said Menon, author of "The 14th G Collision" in a statement.

In April 2013, the king of Travancore, Uthradam Thirunal Marthanda Varma, honoured Ramachandran with a 'Raja Mudra' (king's knight) and presented him the title 'Himalaya Njana Satma' (the good soul with knowledge of the Himalaya).

According to the publishers, "The Journey to Adi Kailash" is a compelling reading, and a book that holds a mirror to the greatness of India.

"Ramachandran recounts his journey and deep drives into history and culture, tying in various threads to show the reader the many elements that make India what it is," they added.

The book, priced at Rs 599, is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores. PTI MG MAH MAH