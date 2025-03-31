English translation of Ram Prasad 'Bismil' autobiography to release in April

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) The English translation of freedom fighter Ram Prasad Bismil's autobiography, "A Glimpse of My Life", will hit the stands in April, announced Penguin Random House India (PRHI) on Monday.

Originally titled "Nij Jiwan Ki Chhata" in Hindi, the book, penned by Bismil while he was on death row, narrates the life of the young and daring freedom fighter who lived and died with the single aim of freeing India from foreign rule.

It is translated by Bhopal-based translator and literary critic Awadhesh Tripathi.

"Bismil not only offers glimpses of his eventful life but also lays out his ideas on gender, caste, class, communalism, justice, nation-building and the attractions and pitfalls of revolutionary activity. The readers of his autobiography will find many of these ideas to be of great relevance in present-day India," reads the description issued by the publisher.

Bismil, a Hindi writer, poet and revolutionary, committed his life to the freedom struggle. He participated in the Kakori train robbery in 1925 to amass funds for his revolutionary movement against the British, for which he was arrested and later executed on December 19, 1927, along with freedom fighters Ashfaqulla Khan and Roshan Singh.

The Kakori train robbery, also known as the 'Kakori Conspiracy', was a pivotal event in India's independence movement, where revolutionaries from the Hindustan Republican Association (HRA) robbed a train near Kakori, Uttar Pradesh on August 9, 1925, to fund their activities.

In the autobiography, according to the publisher, Bismil reflects on his life, as well as on the people and ideas that inspired him, and on the revolutionary movement he built.

"He remembers his childhood, the hardships his parents faced, the role his mother and guru played in shaping him, his involvement in the Kakori train robbery, his experiences in prison, and his comrades fighting alongside him for freedom from British rule," they added.