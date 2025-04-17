Enhance CCTV surveillance at shelter homes for children: Gorhe

Thane, Apr 17 (PTI) Days after 29 children from rescued from a shelter home here following complaints of assault and sexual abuse, Maharashtra legislative council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe has stressed on increased CCTV surveillance of such institutions.

Gorhe on Wednesday pointed out that all the children from the shelter home, located in Khadavli area of Thane district, had their address listed as 'railway station', which she said was "highly suspicious." "Did these children truly live at a station? Or was false information deliberately entered? The police must investigate this thoroughly," she said.

She instructed the police and administrative authorities to cross-check addresses of school children in the Zilla Parishad and municipal schools to identify any unregistered or illegal shelters operating in the state.

On April 11, 20 girls and nine boys were rescued from an unauthorised hostel run by an organisation in Khadavli area of Thane district following complaints that children were being beaten up and sexually abused in the institution.

A case was registered against five persons under the Juvenile Justice Act 2015 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Gorhe on Wednesday visited the rescue home where the children have been kept and reviewed their safety arrangements.

She directed authorities to conduct a survey of all shelter homes for minors in the state and take strict action against the institutions operating illegally.

Gorhe held a review meeting with the Women and Child Development (WCD) department officials, law enforcement personnel and social workers.

"The role of the government is important in this case. Competent prosecutors will be appointed to ensure the accused receive the harshest punishment," she said.

Stressing the importance of uninterrupted education and psychological support for the victims, Gorhe said, "These children deserve a safe environment and access to education. Their future must not be derailed. The juvenile court will determine the appropriate shelter for their continued care." She asked the WCD officials to maintain regular contact with the rescued girls, organise online guidance sessions, host creative and cultural programmes to support their mental well-being.

To curb such incidents in future, Gorhe stressed on enhanced CCTV surveillance in shelter homes, review of B-summary reports (a type of closure report) in abuse cases and appointment of competent legal professionals to boost conviction rates.

"The state must ensure children are protected, empowered and heard," she said, reaffirming the government's zero-tolerance approach toward crimes against children. PTI COR GK