Enhance professionalism to transform public perception of police: PM Modi to DGPs

Raipur, Nov 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled a comprehensive 'Roadmap for Policing towards Vision 2047', urging the nation's top police officials to enhance professionalism, sensitivity, and responsiveness to transform public perception and meet the goals of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Addressing the 60th All India Conference of Directors General/Inspectors General of Police here, Modi urged police leadership to realign their style of policing to meet the aspirations of a developing nation on the path to becoming a Viksit Bharat.

The conference was themed 'Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions'.

There is an urgent need to transform public perception of the police, particularly among the youth, by enhancing professionalism, sensitivity, and responsiveness, the prime minister said at the gathering of the top brass of police and paramilitary forces.

The conference was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, among others.

The DGPs and IGPs from all states and Union Territories, as well as heads of CAPFs and Central Police Organisations, participated physically, while more than 700 officers of various ranks joined virtually from across the country.

The prime minister also highlighted the need to strengthen urban policing, reinvigorate tourist police, and significantly increase public awareness regarding the three criminal laws Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam and Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, which replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Indian Evidence Act and Code of Criminal Procedure, respectively.

Modi also issued several key directives, emphasising on a collective approach in tackling coastal and internal security, making use of new technology, awareness about judicial reforms and countering drug abuse.

During his address, he stressed on the importance of regular monitoring of banned outfits, ensuring the holistic development of areas recently freed from Left Wing Extremism (LWE), a statement of the government said.

The government has been making all out efforts for making India free of LWE by the end of March next year. During the past few weeks, many top leaders of LWE have either been killed during encounters or have surrendered.

The prime minister laid a special emphasis on tackling drug abuse and said it requires a 'whole-of-government' approach, bringing together enforcement, rehabilitation, and community-level intervention, the statement said.

The conference saw in-depth deliberations on a wide range of national security matters including long-term roadmap for policing towards Vision 2047, emerging trends in counter-terrorism and counter-radicalisation, and leveraging technology to enhance women's safety.

Strategies to bring back Indian fugitives based abroad and strengthening forensic capabilities to ensure effective investigation and prosecution were discussed during the three-day meeting.

Modi also directed state and UT police and the wider administration to adopt innovative strategies for integrating uninhabited islands, make effective use of databases integrated under NATGRID, and link these systems through artificial intelligence to generate actionable intelligence.

He also called for encouraging universities and academic institutions to undertake case studies on the use of forensics in police investigations, noting that enhanced forensic application would further strengthen the criminal justice system.

He also underscored the need for stronger preparedness and coordination for effective disaster management, covering cyclones, floods, and other natural emergencies.

The prime minister specifically mentioned the ongoing situation of Cyclone Ditwah, stressing that proactive planning, real time coordination, and a 'whole-of-government' approach are essential to minimise disruption.

The conference concluded with the prime minister distributing the President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service to Intelligence Bureau officers.

He also presented awards to the three best-performing cities in urban policing, a recognition instituted for the first time to encourage innovation and improvement in urban policing. PTI ABS ACB SKL KVK KVK