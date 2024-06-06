Enhanced features for travellers in new rakes of Kolkata Metro

Kolkata, Jun 6 (PTI) Kolkata Metro’s new rakes from China come with enhanced features for travellers like CCTV coverage inside, wheelchair parking facility and wider evacuation doors, an official said.

While one of the Dalian rakes is already in use, two more arrived at the Noapara shed here on May 26, he said.

“Enhanced features of these rakes... will also provide CCTV coverage inside the coach… wheelchair parking facility and door-side handrails making them unique in Kolkata Metro,” a spokesperson of the rapid transit system said.

“These rakes have doors which are 100 mm wider in comparison to the existing AC rakes. Moreover, greater seating capacity, better air conditioning system, noise reduction feature... are some of the additions for the comfort of passengers,” he said.

One of the two new rakes will undergo mandatory inspection soon.

Eleven more rakes from Dalian are expected to arrive in the next six months, the spokesperson said.

These also have improved safety features like disc brake system, controlled-discharge fire extinguishers and evacuation ramp with anti-skid rubber flooring, he added. PTI SUS RBT