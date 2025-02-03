Enhanced flight connectivity, e-visa announcements in Union Budget to help Goa: Khaunte

Panaji, Feb 3 (PTI) The announcements about enhanced flight connectivity and e-visas in the Union Budget for 2025-26 will benefit Goa's tourism sector in a major way, state minister Rohan Khaunte said on Monday.

E-visas will boost international tourist arrivals, while the modified UDAN scheme to improve regional connectivity will help in the sector's recovery post the COVID pandemic, he told reporters.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "This budget will accelerate the country's march towards Vikasit Bharat 2047. Initiatives like MUDRA loan, enhanced connectivity, e-visa, wellness tourism, spiritual tourism and skilling will bring about development. These initiatives will also help in attaining the goal of employment for locals in the tourism sector." "Spiritual tourism gels well with the government's ambition of promoting Goa beyond beaches. Promotion of homestays is an aspect of spiritual tourism, for which Goa has already announced its policy. There is lot of scope for medical tourism in the state," Khaunte added. PTI RPS BNM