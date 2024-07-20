Enhanced security, extra ticket counters at Kolkata Metro stations for TMC rally on Sunday

Kolkata, Jul 20 (PTI) Additional security personnel will be deployed at four stations on the Dakshineswar-New Garia corridor of Kolkata Metro to manage the TMC's July 21 rally crowd, which is expected to frequent these stations during morning and afternoon hours.

A total of 54 RPF officers and personnel will be stationed at Chandni Chowk, Esplanade, Park Street, and Maidan stations on the Blue Line to ensure smooth operations and prevent issues related to overcrowding, a Kolkata Metro statement said on Saturday.

Live CCTV feed of the stations will be continuously monitored from the security control room throughout the day to manage the rush.

Several additional ticket counters will be set up to handle the increased passenger flow - six at Esplanade, two each at Park Street, Rabindra Sadan, Kalighat, Jantin Das Park, Netaji Bhawan, Dumdum, and Baranagar, and three at Dakshineswar.

Metro staff from the East-West corridor will also assist at Blue Line stations to ensure smooth operations.

The Blue Line will operate 130 services as usual on Sundays. Services on other corridors will remain suspended.

The TMC observes Martyrs' Day annually on July 21 in memory of the 13 people killed in police firing during a Youth Congress rally against the Left Front government in 1993, when Mamata Banerjee was the state's Youth Congress president. Despite forming her own party in 1998, Banerjee has continued this tradition. PTI SUS MNB