Enhancing quality of education in govt schools primary objective: Haryana minister

Chandigarh, Apr 16 (PTI) Haryana minister Mahipal Dhanda has said that the government's primary objective is to further enhance the quality of education in government schools and ensure better facilities for students.

The education minister said that while 2,07,685 students were enrolled in class 5 in government schools as of April 30, 2024, this year, 2,04,163 students have already been admitted by April 15.

He expressed confidence that by April 30, the number of admissions will surpass last year's figure, which reflects the "growing trust" in government schools and the noticeable improvement in education quality.

Dhanda said under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, it is mandatory for all recognised private schools in Haryana to reserve 25 per cent of seats in class 1 for children from economically weaker sections. So far, 70 per cent of private schools have allocated seats through the designated portal, he said.

Dhanda, however, warned that strict action will be taken against the remaining 30 per cent of private schools if they fail to comply soon.

According to an official statement, the minister, who presided over a review meeting of officers of the Education Department here on Tuesday, directed them to ensure the enforcement of the rule. He stressed non-compliance could lead to the cancellation of the school's recognition.

The minister said under the RTE Act, funds for school uniforms for students from classes 1 to 8 studying in government schools will be transferred directly to their bank accounts by the last week of April.

Additionally, free textbooks will be distributed to all such students by April 21, he added.

Dhanda said under Rule 158(6) of the Haryana School Education Rules, 2003, no recognised school in the state is allowed to compel students or their parents to purchase textbooks, stationery, or uniforms from a particular shop.

He said, according to Rule 158(7), schools are not permitted to change their uniforms within five years. PTI SUN RHL