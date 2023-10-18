Enhancing safety and security for passengers: Unsung heroes of the Railway Protection Force

New Delhi: With Indian Railways catering to nearly 25 million passengers daily, the safety and security of passengers, especially women and vulnerable sections of society, remain a top priority. Despite scattered cases of theft and crimes, efforts are underway to address these concerns and provide immediate assistance to distressed passengers.

Many of the people of this country hardly know that there is a comprehensive complaint system in place through the Rail Madad Portal and the helpline number 139, integrated with the Emergency Response Support System No. 112.

In September 2023, more than 28,000 complaints were received, and swift measures were taken to address them.

In their commitment to the safety of railway property and passengers, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has taken proactive security measures and worked to detect and combat crimes across the nation.

Notably, in September 2023, they rescued 895 children and 29 individuals, most of whom were women, from the clutches of traffickers, potentially saving countless lives at railway platforms.

The RPF's dedication to ensuring the security of railway property, passengers, and passenger areas is exemplified by the various operations aimed at providing a secure and comfortable travel experience.

Their "Operation Nanhe Faristey" reunited 895 lost or separated children (573 boys and 322 girls) encountered within the Indian Railways system with their families, providing the care and protection they needed.

To effectively counter the nefarious activities of human traffickers, the RPF operates Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) at post levels throughout Indian Railways. These units collaborate with agencies and NGOs dedicated to preventing human trafficking. In September 2023, their efforts led to the rescue of 29 individuals from traffickers, arresting 14 traffickers.

Thanks to the vigilance and rapid response of the RPF, a total of 265 passengers were saved from life-threatening situations as they neared dangerous encounters with trains on platforms and railway tracks during "Operation Jeevan Raksha."

To enhance the safety and security of women passengers, the "Meri Saheli" initiative was launched, specifically targeting women travelling on long-distance trains, especially those travelling alone or who are susceptible to crime. In September 2023, 231 "Meri Saheli" teams attended to 13,071 trains, providing security assurance to 421,198 female passengers.

Throughout September 2023, the RPF demonstrated their commitment to passenger safety and security by arresting 70 individuals involved in drug-related crimes and seizing narcotics valued at Rs. 2.65 crores.