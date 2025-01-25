Enlightened voters make democracy stronger: President Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Voters should have the determination to rise above narrowmindedness, discrimination and inducements while exercising their franchise, besides having faith in democracy, President Droupadi Murmu said on Saturday.

Enlightened voters make democracy stronger, she asserted while addressing a 15th National Voters' Day event in the national capital.

Delivering her address in the presence of Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and SS Sandhu, and representatives of political parties, she lauded the poll panel for using new technologies and the latest software in improving and making more transparent the poll process.

The president said she was confident that Indian democracy would continue to set examples for the global community.

"Besides having faith in democracy, voters should have the determination that they will rise above narrowmindedness, discrimination and inducements while exercising their franchise ... Enlightened voters make democracy stronger," she asserted.

National Voters' Day is being celebrated for the past 15 years to mark the inception of the Election Commission on January 25, 1950, a day before India became a republic. PTI NAB NAB SZM SZM