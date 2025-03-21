Enough divisions in nation over language, it shouldn't happen anymore: Amit Shah

New Delhi: "There have been enough divisions in the nation in the name of language, and it should not happen anymore," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday amid the escalating row over the three-language formula implementation outlined in the National Education Policy.

The Tamil Nadu government and Centre have been at loggerheads over the implementation of the new National Education Policy and the three-language formula proposed under it.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Shah said every Indian language is a treasure for the country. "Hindi is not in competition with any Indian language, it is only a friend of other languages," he said.

Shah informed the Upper House of Parliament that the Union Home Ministry's communications with states will be done in their own languages from December onwards.