Enough of 'Mann ki Baat', time for 'Manipur ki Baat' in Parliament: TMC's Derek O' Brien to PM Modi

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur situation, saying he should speak on the issue in both Houses of Parliament.

Advertisment

It is time for "Manipur ki Baat" instead of "Mann ki Baat", he said in a tweet, a day before the beginning of the Monsoon Session.

O'Brien's remarks come on a day when a five-member TMC delegation landed in Imphal to take stock of the situation in the strife-torn state.

"PM Narendra Modi, please come to Parliament and speak in both Houses. Enough of Mann ki Baat. Time for Manipur ki Baat. Or will you stay away Mr PM and disrupt the full Monsoon Session," O'Brien, who is part of the delegation, said on Twitter.

Sources said Manipur was discussed in detail during the opposition meet in Bengaluru and it was decided to corner the government on the issue during the Monsoon Session.

Since May 3, more than 140 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence in Manipur. PTI ASG SZM