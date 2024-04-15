ENPO to protect citizens abstaining from Lok Sabha polls

Kohima, Apr 15 (PTI) The Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organization (ENPO), which has asked people not to vote in the Lok Sabha elections to press for its demand for a separate state, on Monday said it will protect those who may face repercussions for abstaining from taking part in the polls.

The ENPO, the apex body of seven tribal organisations spread over six districts of the eastern part of the state, also requested all elected public representatives and leaders of political parties to take heed of this “advisory”.

The ENPO “would ensure that any citizen of Eastern Nagaland, including elected members and government servants, facing repercussions for abiding by the public decision of voluntary abstention from voting would stand protected,” the organization said in a statement.

It, however, also cautioned that if any person goes to vote and any law and order situation arises, it will be the responsibility of the voter concerned.

The ENPO has not accepted the appeals from the state government and 20 MLAs of the eastern to reconsider its decision to abstain from the elections.

The organisation has been demanding a separate state since 2010, claiming that the six districts in the eastern part of Nagaland have been neglected in all aspects for years. PTI NBS NBS NN