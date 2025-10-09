Enquiry report on landslide hitting bus to be submitted in 10 days: Bilaspur DC

Bilaspur (HP), Oct 9 (PTI) A committee constituted to investigate the causes behind the landslide that hit a running bus here, claiming 16 lives, will submit its report in ten days, officials said on Thursday.

A total of 16 people, including four women and three children, died in the tragedy when a private bus travelling on the Marotan-Ghumarwin route was buried under the debris of a massive landslide in the Bhalughat area in Jhandutta assembly constituency on October 7. Two children (brother and sister) were rescued.

The committee is headed by the additional district commissioner (ADC) of Bilaspur.

The sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), deputy superintendent of police (DSP), executive engineer of the Public Works Department, and the regional transport officer (RTO) have been nominated as members of this committee, Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rahul Kumar said.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced relief of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the deceased's next of kin and Rs 50,000 to the injured.