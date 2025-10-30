Enrique Iglesias lights up Mumbai with his maiden concert in the city, thanks fans for their love

Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) Global music sensation and Grammy Award winner, Enrique Iglesias, took thousands of fans into a sea of nostalgia with his classic hits like 'Hero' and 'Bailamos' with his debut performance in Mumbai.

The 50-year-old singer captivated over 25,000 fans with his performance spread over 90 minutes, in the commercial hub of Mumbai, at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra-Kurla Complex. This is his third visit to the country, the first being in early 2000 and later in 2012.

At around 8.20 pm, Enrique appeared on stage with his band members, looking effortlessly cool in all-black attire and his signature cap. He began the concert with his songs like 'Subeme La Radio', 'Freak', 'Chasing The Sun', 'Be With You', 'Heartbeat', 'Cuando Me Enamoro', and many others.

He said, "Namaste, Mumbai, raise your hands", before transporting fans back in time with his crowd favourites like 'Hero', 'Tonight', 'Bailamos', and 'Bailando'. The infectious energy rippled through the crowd, with fans of all ages singing along and swaying to the rhythm. "Thank you… Thank you so much. I came here in 2004 first. It feels amazing (to be here)," Enrique said to his ardent fans, who gathered from various parts of India to attend the concert.

A Pune-based couple in their early 50s told PTI, "We came here to relive our youth. We have CDs of his songs. Our daughter booked the tickets for the concert as a Diwali gift, and we thoroughly enjoyed the concert as he sang some of our most favourite songs." Noted celebrities, including Vidya Balan, Rakul Preet Singh and her husband, Jackky Bhagnani, Malaika Arora, TV star couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, actor-singer Meiyang Chang, singer Rahul Vaidya, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Elnaaz Norouzi, and others attended the concert.

"We enjoyed every bit of the concert," Rubina and Abhinav told PTI post the show. "I came here to fulfil the wish of my wife, who loves him and his music a lot," said Abhinav.

However, some fans expressed displeasure about the concert and the arrangements around it.

"He didn't sing it all. I'm a bit disappointed," an office-goer from Mumbai said, while another remarked, "The road traffic was a complete mess." As the night drew to a close, Enrique left the stage amid a dazzling display of fireworks and concluded the concert with his popular track 'Baby I Like It'.

The two-day concert series is promoted and produced by EVA Live, powered by Mastercard, with District By Zomato serving as the exclusive ticketing partner. PTI KKP VN MPL MPL