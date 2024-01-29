Enroute to Spain, M K Stalin bumps into Tennis star Novak Djokovic mid-air

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is on an official visit to Spain, met top tennis star Novak Djokovic mid-air enroute to the country on Monday.

Advertisment

The CM shared a picture of his with Djokovic on social media platform X. "Surprise in the skies: Met #Tennis legend @DjokerNole enroute to #Spain!" he captioned the photograph.

Advertisment

Stalin had embarked on the eight-day trip to Spain on Saturday.

He said he would be holding discussions with some of the largest industrial companies, including ROCA and Gestamp, and the investment organisation Invest in Spain, to get them to invest in Tamil Nadu.

"I am going to highlight the opportunities and youth resources in Tamil Nadu and attract investments," he said in another post.

Later today when he landed in Spain, he was received by Ambassador of India to Spain Dinesh K Patnaik. This is Stalin's first tour of Europe after he took over as chief minister.