Ensure 100% voting during elections: CM Adityanath on National Voters' Day

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday appealed to the people of the state to ensure 100 per cent voting during elections on National Voters' Day.

Advertisment

Adityanath, in a post on X, emphasised the importance of voting, describing it not just as a democratic right of a citizen, but also their duty.

"Heartfelt congratulations to all respected voters and residents on 'National Voters' Day,' and congratulations to all the young individuals who have become voters for the first time," the chief minister wrote.

Advertisment

"Voting is not only our duty, but also our right. Let's take a pledge for 100 per cent voting to make our democracy more participatory and robust," he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to new voters at the ‘New Voters' Conference’, Adityanath urged all eligible voters to cast votes in elections.