Ensure adequate fertilisers for TN to meet a surge in demand in coming months, CM urges Centre

Chennai, Oct 28 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday urged the Centre to instruct fertiliser companies to provide adequate supplies to meet a surge in demand in November arising due to encouraging crop cultivation activities in the state.

There was a requirement of 6.94 LMT of Urea, 1.93 LMT of DAP, 1.88 LMT of MOP, and 5.15 LMT of NPK complex fertilisers, and this quantum should be duly considered and supplied on time by the fertiliser companies to meet the requirement in the coming months, he said.

“As the crop cultivation in the current Rabi season has received a boost due to various conducive factors, there is a sharp surge in demand for fertilisers, particularly urea, in the coming days,” the Chief Minister said in a letter addressed to Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister J P Nadda.

“I request you to issue necessary instructions to ensure that the fertiliser requirement proposed by the state is duly considered and supplied on time by the fertiliser companies concerned to meet the requirement for the coming months,” he said.

The Chief Minister thanked Nadda for ensuring adequate availability of fertilisers to Tamil Nadu for the Kharif 2025 season in deference to his request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Accordingly, the state received 4.37 LMT of Urea, 1.59 LMT of DAP, 0.70 LMT of MOP, and 3.70 LMT of NPK complex fertilisers as against the allocation of 4.41 LMT of Urea, 1.75 LMT of DAP, 0.95 LMT of MOP and 4.58 LMT of NPK complex fertilisers, respectively, for the Kharif 2025, he pointed out.

“Due to the concerted efforts of the state government such as announcing and implementing “Kuruvai (Kharif) special package” for paddy cultivators at an outlay of Rs 215 crore and timely opening of the dams for irrigation, the state could increase paddy production to record levels,” Stalin said in the letter.

Further, with the onset of North East Monsoon in Tamil Nadu from October 16 and due to availability of water in all major reservoirs, there was great enthusiasm among farmers to cultivate maximum area under paddy during the Samba (early Rabi) season.

“Concomitantly the demand for fertilisers, especially, urea is likely to increase in November. It is expected that the Samba paddy area will increase, in addition cultivation of other crops like maize, black gram, green gram, groundnut and sugarcane is also going on in full swing across the state,” he said.

At present, the Department of Fertilisers has allocated 6.50 LMT of urea, 1.50 LMT of DAP, 1.80 LMT of MOP and 5.14 LMT of NPK complex fertilisers against the requirement of 6.94 LMT of urea, 1.93 LMT of DAP, 1.88 LMT of MOP and 5.15 LMT of NPK complex fertilisers proposed by the state, the Chief Minister said.