Ensure all eligible people get Ayushman health cards: Adityanath at 'Janata Darshan' event

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday directed officials to ensure that all eligible people get Ayushman health cards and that the best medical facilities are extended to every person.

Hearing the problems of around 300 people during the 'Janata Darshan' programme here, the chief minister instructed officials for timely, quality and satisfactory disposal of people's issues.

"Full assistance for treatment will be provided to every needy person from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund," Adityanath was quoted as saying in an official statement.

He also directed officials to prepare an estimate of the treatment cost of those who do not have the Ayushman card and make it available to the government so that their treatment in major hospitals could be arranged.

On a woman informing the chief minister about her daughter's serious illness and that she did not have the Ayushman card, Adityanath instructed officials to immediately get the patient admitted either to the SGPGI or KGMU in Lucknow and prepare an estimate for the expenses and make it available to the government.

"Prioritise making of Ayushman Health Cards of all those in need based on urgency," he said.

In response to complaints related to the police and revenue departments, the chief minister stated that officers at the district level should ensure resolution of issues so that people do not face unnecessary problems. The chief minister stressed that laxity in solving people's problems would not be tolerated. PTI SAB NSD NSD