Ensure benefits of centrally sponsored schemes reach beneficiaries, Anurag Thakur tells officers

Bilaspur (HP), Jan 9 (PTI) Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur has asked the district officers to ensure that benefits of centrally sponsored schemes reach beneficiaries in a timely and transparent manner.
Presiding over the meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee here on Thursday evening, he emphasised that the officers should give top priority to quality, transparency, and accountability in the implementation of the schemes and should not show any negligence in development work and schemes related to public interest.
In the meeting, detailed information was given by the Health and Family Welfare Department regarding various schemes, including the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme. The MP emphasised giving more importance to the Nikshay Mitra scheme under the National TB Free Programme, a statement issued here on Friday said.