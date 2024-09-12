Ensure benefits of flagship welfare schemes reach people: Chhattisgarh CM to officials

Raipur, Sep 12 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday instructed officials to work on mission mode to ensure cent per cent benefits of the government's flagship schemes reach beneficiaries.

Laxity in the implementation of such programmes will not be tolerated, Sai said in a conference of district collectors here at New Circuit House, which started at 10am and ended eight hours later.

"Collectors should work with sensitivity keeping the interests of the general public. There should be no laxity in implementation of flagship schemes of the government. Work on mission mode to ensure cent per cent benefits of flagship schemes reach beneficiaries. The work of the administration should create a sense of trust in the public towards the government and administration," he told officials.

"Good work will be appreciated and strict action will be taken in case of negligence. The performance of collectors will be reviewed at regular intervals and ranking of the districts will be fixed. Whatever responsibility has been entrusted to you is monitored. We keep an eye on the implementation of flagship schemes and the work of the district administration," Sai added.

The first responsibility of the collectors as magistrates is to maintain law and order in their concerned jurisdiction, he said.

Collectors should ensure only those grievances, which cannot be resolved at the district level, come up in the 'Jandarshan' (public interaction) held on Thursday in Raipur, the CM said.

"The Collector's Jandarshan program should be organized regularly to address the issues of the general public. The collector must ensure landless families do not face problems in making caste certificates. The implementation of the PM JANMAN scheme and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana should be done with utmost priority," he said.

The PM Janman Yojana is a new ray of hope for tribal communities, Sai said, adding he would personally inspect its implementation by visiting tribal-dominated areas.

The 'Bastar Olympics 2024' will be organized to connect the sports talents of Naxal-affected and sensitive districts with the world, and Divyang (people with disabilities) and surrendered Naxalites will also get a chance to showcase their talent in this event, he said.

Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, secretaries of departments, divisional commissioners, collectors, CEOs of district panchayats and municipal corporation chiefs took part in the conference. PTI TKP BNM